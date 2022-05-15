HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.08.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $319.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.