HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,309 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.