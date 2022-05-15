HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. HOYA has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $179.94.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

