HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.17

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.17 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.55 ($0.18). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.18), with a volume of 759,991 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40. The stock has a market cap of £104.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.97.
About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)
Featured Articles
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.