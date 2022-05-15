Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 214,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

