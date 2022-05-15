Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.05.

NYSE HPP opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -172.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,268,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,920,000 after buying an additional 485,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

