Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

