Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $251.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.40 million and the lowest is $245.55 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $230.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HURN traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. 230,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

