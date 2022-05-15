Hush Price Tops $0.0856 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $463.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

