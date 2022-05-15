iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAFNF shares. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $$45.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.