ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $167.47 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.33.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,175. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.