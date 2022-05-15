Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
