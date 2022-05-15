Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.