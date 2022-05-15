ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 42.7% in April

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IPNFF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 42,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,873. ImagineAR has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
ImagineAR Company Profile
