Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IMNM. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 9th.

IMNM stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Research analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Immunome by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

