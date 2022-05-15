INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €39.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on INDUS in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of INDUS stock opened at €26.90 ($28.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.14. The stock has a market cap of $723.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. INDUS has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a 12-month high of €37.40 ($39.37).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

