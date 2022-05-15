Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($45.16).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

