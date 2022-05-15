InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 379.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.