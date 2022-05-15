Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,228,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $42,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.