Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Inotiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NOTV opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

