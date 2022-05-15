Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Inotiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NOTV opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $60.66.
In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
About Inotiv (Get Rating)
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
