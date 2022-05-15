Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

