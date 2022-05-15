Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

INSG stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

