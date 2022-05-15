Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires 3,067 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($59,366.17).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin bought 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.56) per share, with a total value of £14,914.50 ($18,387.99).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($22.99) per share, with a total value of £14,957.30 ($18,440.76).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin bought 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($23.06) per share, with a total value of £9,967.10 ($12,288.37).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($23.30) per share, with a total value of £9,941.40 ($12,256.69).

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($12,191.84).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin bought 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($21.82) per share, with a total value of £14,779.50 ($18,221.55).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin bought 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) per share, with a total value of £9,864.40 ($12,161.76).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 1,690 ($20.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £274.13 million and a PE ratio of 52.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,953.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,608.24. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 559 ($6.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

