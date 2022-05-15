Insider Buying: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $28,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $22,149,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

