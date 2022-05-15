Insider Buying: Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Acquires £20,046 in Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Swift purchased 10,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £20,046 ($24,714.59).

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £336.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.39. Devro plc has a one year low of GBX 163.46 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($2.96).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Devro’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

