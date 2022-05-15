Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £662.97 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) insider Iain Cummings bought 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($24.77) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($817.37).
LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,055 ($25.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. Rathbones Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,951.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,911.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.
Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.
