Insider Buying: RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) CEO Acquires $21,250.00 in Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) CEO Brandon Solano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,968.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

