Insider Buying: RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) CEO Acquires $21,250.00 in Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) CEO Brandon Solano purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,968.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.