Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $101,060.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $951.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

