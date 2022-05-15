Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $101,060.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FORR stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $951.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
