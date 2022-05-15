Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells 5,745 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Stem by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stem by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

