Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Inspire International ESG ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire International ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of Inspire International ESG ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Inspire International ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

