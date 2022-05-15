Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$206.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

