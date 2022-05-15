Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

