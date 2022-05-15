International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QCOM stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,276,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

