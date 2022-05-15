International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

