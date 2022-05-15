International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. 18,156,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,587,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

