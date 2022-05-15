International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $837,000 Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 393.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

SWAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 125,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,256. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

