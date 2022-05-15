International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 18,985,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,248,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

