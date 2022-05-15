International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $16,440,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,767,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

