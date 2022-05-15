International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.18. 298,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

