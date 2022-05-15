International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 754,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

