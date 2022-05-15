InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

