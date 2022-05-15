Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $38.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ITPOF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $413.67 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

