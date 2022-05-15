Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Intrepid Potash worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

IPI opened at $65.42 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $891.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.