Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

