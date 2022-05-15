Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,903. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

