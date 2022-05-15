Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $175,226,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,579,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $284.94 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

