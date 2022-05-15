iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iPower by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About iPower (Get Rating)

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

