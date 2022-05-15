ironSource (NYSE:IS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

IS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

