IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRCP stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

