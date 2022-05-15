iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 46.6% in April

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IUSG traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,587. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

