iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,630 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.32% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $49.42 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

